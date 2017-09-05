P&C insurers slide in front of Irma

Those with heavy Florida exposure are being hit hardest - Universal Insurance (UVE -16.9%), Federated National (FNHC -15.3%), Heritage Insurance (HRTG -14.2%), United Insurance (UIHC -9%), HCI Group (HCI -14.7%) to name five.
Travelers (TRV -3%), Allstate (ALL -2.7%), Chubb (CB -1.9%), Cincinnati Financial (CINF -2.6%), W.R. Berkley (WRB -3.9%), Progressive (PGR -3%), 1347 Property (PIH -2%).
Checking reinsurers: Everest Re (RE -6%), RenaissanceRe (RNR -6.2%), Aspen (AHL -7%), Axis Capital (AXS -5.7%), XL Group (XL -6%), Reinsurance Group of America (RGA -2.9%)
Previously: Hurricane Irma a major threat to U.S. (Sept. 5)