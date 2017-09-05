P&C insurers slide in front of Irma

Those with heavy Florida exposure are being hit hardest - Universal Insurance (UVE -16.9% ), Federated National (FNHC -15.3% ), Heritage Insurance (HRTG -14.2% ), United Insurance (UIHC -9% ), HCI Group (HCI -14.7% ) to name five.

Travelers (TRV -3% ), Allstate (ALL -2.7% ), Chubb (CB -1.9% ), Cincinnati Financial (CINF -2.6% ), W.R. Berkley (WRB -3.9% ), Progressive (PGR -3% ), 1347 Property (PIH -2% ).

Checking reinsurers: Everest Re (RE -6% ), RenaissanceRe (RNR -6.2% ), Aspen (AHL -7% ), Axis Capital (AXS -5.7% ), XL Group (XL -6% ), Reinsurance Group of America (RGA -2.9% )

