Co-Diagnostics inks deal for test use in India; shares ahead 4%

Co-Diagnostics (CODX +3.9% ) enters into an agreement with MEDCIS Pathlabs India Pvt. Ltd. enabling the use of its diagnostic tests throughout India. MEDCIS and its associates will initially purchase 36K of the company's tests for hepatitis B, C HIV and HPV.

The tests will be manufactured and branded by CoSara Diagnostics, Co-Diagnostics' manufacturing joint venture, who will also be responsible for all regulatory approvals.

The deal includes future Co-Diagnostics products, including a blood bank panel.

CEO Dwight Egan says the partnership has the potential to be the company's largest revenue generator to date.