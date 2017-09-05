WhatsApp moving forward with monetizable business features

As previously reported, WhatsApp is moving forward with business features to boost monetization, a new payoff for Facebook's (FB -0.8% ) $22B investment.

In a blog entry, WhatsApp indicates it will verify accounts for businesses and work to ease messaging between them and their customers.

While details are still light (COO Matt Idema tells The Wall Street Journal “We don’t have the details of monetization figured out"), the company says: "We're building and testing new tools via a free WhatsApp Business app for small companies and an enterprise solution for bigger companies operating at a large scale with a global base of customers, like airlines, e-commerce sites, and banks."

The communications from businesses are "opt-in" for users. Companies in Brazil, Europe, India and Indonesia are testing the (currently) free services.