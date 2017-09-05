Barclays: Apple smart home products build loyalty not revenue

Barclays thinks Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) smart home products won’t drive sales but will drive customer loyalty.

The note from analysts Mark Moskowitz, Daniel Gaide, and Chang Liu says Apple has an advantage over Amazon in that Siri is available on more than 700M devices compared to 20M for Echo. The iPhone makes a “natural control panel” for a smart home “due to its user-friendly interface and constant presence with the user.”

The analysts are skeptical Apple can leverage the smart home usage into material revenue in the near-term because they expect December’s HomePod smart speaker to be “an ancillary offering.”

On the positive side, the analysts say that customers who do use the iPhone for a connected home won’t want to switch platforms in the future.

Price target is $146, below the current trading price of about $161 as Barclays expects a soft iPhone 8 launch.

Apple shares are down 1.18% .

Previously: Bernstein outlines how Apple rally could continue after launch event (Sept. 5)