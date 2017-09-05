Microsoft extends Windows 10 S upgrade period, offers to pay Dreamer legal fees

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is expanding its free upgrade period for customers purchasing a Windows 10 S device and wanting Windows 10 Pro.

The upgrade period was originally meant to end with CY17 but will now stretch on for three months until the end of March 2018.

Microsoft offered the upgrade period to give customers a low-risk way to try out Windows 10 S, which only runs Windows Store apps for an experience the company says offers a more streamlined and secure performance.

Windows 10 S is the default OS on the new Surface laptops.

In other Microsoft news, President and CLO Brad Smith promises the company will pay the legal fees of any employees who face deportation as President Trump ends the Dreamers immigration program.

Previously: Huawei, Microsoft expand cloud app partnership (Sept. 5)