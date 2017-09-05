Bloomberg: Facebook ponying up for music rights for videos

Facebook (FB -0.8% ) has gone to the music industry with hundreds of millions of dollars in hand to secure song rights, Bloomberg reports.

Tellingly, it all comes back to video: The company's making the move so that users can legally include the music in their uploaded videos, sources tell the news service.

That would save the social network the trouble of constantly policing infringing usage. Facebook has promised to build a system to identify and tag infringing music, but it could take a couple of years to build; a rights-based solution will be far quicker (and Facebook would like to stop frustrating users).

Previously: Facebook's failed $600M cricket bid may presage NFL streaming dreams (Sep. 05 2017)