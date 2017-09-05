REITs most exposed to Irma

Apartment and retail would be among the REIT sectors most affected should Irma hit Florida as bad as current models show it might, according to Bloomberg Intelligence's Jeff Langbaum and Lindsay Dutch.

They're not expecting to see big declines in rent or occupancy, but rather high clean-up and damage costs.

Aimco (NYSE:AIV) earns 7% of its NOI from Miami - more than any other publicly traded apartment REIT. In single-family rentals, Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) has 14% of its portfolio in South Florida.

For retail, Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) gets 12% of its rent from the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area.