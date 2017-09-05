Symantec CEO open to big purchase, mentions Splunk

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) CEO Greg Clark tells Bloomberg that the company is open to the idea of another large acquisition after a quiet period of paying debt.

Clark mentioned that Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) with its $9.3B market value would make an attractive acquisition target but stopped short of saying Symantec was interested in that particular acquisition.

Symantec has shifted to focus only on cybersecurity and could gain market share from Kaspersky’s removal from the vendor list approved for U.S. government use.

Symantec aims to grow revenue by the mid-to high-single digits for FY19 and FY20.

