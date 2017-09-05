Rate hikes could be hurting economy - Fed's Kashkari

"It’s very possible that our rate hikes over the past 18 months are leading to slower job growth, leaving more people on the sidelines, leading to lower wage growth, and leading to lower inflation and inflation expectations," says Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, not disappointing his dovish fans.

"These premature rate hikes that we are embarking on, they’re not free, and I think we need to remind ourselves of that.”

A voter on the FOMC this year, Kashkari dissented against the March and June rate hikes.

He suggests the Fed is potentially overestimating the tightness of the labor market, and may have allowed inflation expectations to turn lower.

