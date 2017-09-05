Airline stocks fall with Hurricane Irma bearing down on U.S.

Airline stocks fall as the approach of Hurricane Irma prompts flight cancellations to cities in the Caribbean. A large number of cancellations for flights to Florida is anticipated for later in the week.

Decliners include Alaska Air Group (ALK -2.9% ), JetBlue (JBLU -2.3% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV -2.1% ), Delta Airlines (DAL -3.1% ), American Airlines Group (AAL -2.6% ) and United Continental (UAL -1.7% ).

Spirit Airlines (SAVE -4.2% ) is also down sharply after lowering Q3 unit revenue guidance.

Previously: Hurricane Irma a major threat to U.S. (Sept. 5)