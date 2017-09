Pimco Total Return Fund (MUTF:PTTRX), saw net inflows of $348M in August, according to Bloomberg - the first month of inflows in more than four years. Assets under management peaked at $293B in April 2013; at the end of August, they were $74.7B.

Helping is a pick-up in performance - returns this year of 5.3% are topping 88% of peers.

Total Return is no longer the gorilla at Pimco (OTCQX:AZSEY). Pimco Income Fund - which has outperformed 99% of peers over a five-year period - has $96.4B in AUM.