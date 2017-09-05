Western Digital wants even joint venture to give up Toshiba bid

Nikkei has more details about the compromise where Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) would step out of the consortium bid for Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit in exchange for a larger part of the joint venture.

Western Digital would want to buy some chip production capacity at fabs in Yokkaichi, Japan. The current joint venture in the area gives Toshiba a roughly 60-40 lead in ownership of production equipment and the output is allocated based on that ownership.

Western Digital wants the split to move to 50-50.

Last month, the companies butted heads when Toshiba said it planned to start a new fab in the area without Western Digital’s participation.

Western Digital still wants eventual voting rights but would not participate in the roughly $18.3B bid from the consortium including KKR, Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, and Development Bank of Japan.

Western Digital shares are down 1.28% .

