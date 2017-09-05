Global Blood's GBT440 nabs Rare Pediatric Disease tag in U.S.

The FDA designates Global Blood Therapeutics' (GBT -4.6% ) lead product candidate GBT440 for Rare Pediatric Disease status for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). The designation allows the company to receive a Priority Review voucher, if GBT440 is approved for the indication, that can be used for accelerated review of a future marketing application or it can be sold to a third party.

GBT440 also has Orphan Drug and Fast Track status in the U.S.

