Pulmatrix receives award from CF Foundation to support development of PUR1900 for lung infection in CF and asthma patients; shares up 30%

Pulmatrix (PULM +29.9% ) announces the receipt of a financial award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation that will support the development of PUR1900 for the treatment of a lung infection called allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis that strikes people with cystic fibrosis (CF) and asthma. The award will help fund nonclinical safety studies needed for the Phase 1/1b clinical trial that will commence next year. The specific amount of the award is not disclosed.

PUR1900, with Orphan Drug and QIDP status in the U.S., incorporates the company's dry powder iSPERSE (inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted) technology. The company says it overcomes the limitations of conventional lactose blend and metered dose inhaler technologies.