Amazon's Alexa can now recommend third-party skills

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa voice assistant can now help users find a third-party skill to fit their needs.

If a user asks Alexa for something it’s not natively capable of doing, the assistant will suggest a skill that might have the ability to complete your task.

Users formerly had to browse third-party skills through the online Skills Store or in the mobile app.

The function makes the Amazon Echo work similarly to the Google Home and its Assistant. Amazon leads the smart speaker market in terms of shipments while Google leads in revenue.

Source: TechCrunch

Amazon shares are down 1.4% .

