Teck Resources -7% after Chinese sovereign wealth fund cuts stake

Teck Resources (TECK -6.6% ) tumbles after announcing earlier that a Chinese sovereign wealth fund has nearly halved its stake in the company.

Teck says a subsidiary of China Investment Corp. had sold in a private transaction 42M Class B subordinate voting shares of the company, representing 7.36% of the outstanding B shares; CIC still indirectly holds 10.4% of the B shares.

Teck says CIC advised that the sale was part of the ordinary course of its portfolio adjustment and that it would continue to hold the balance of its B shares as a long-term investor.

The sale comes after the Chinese government said late last month that it would emphasize policies “to encourage Chinese enterprises that invest overseas to spend more in their own country."