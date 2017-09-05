Pie Five announces international development

Fast-casual chain Pie Five announces that it will expand outside of the U.S.
The company says it signed a master development partnership with Ali Shahid Butt and his partners at AR Pizza to open a Pie Five location in Pakistan sometime in 2018. 40 Pie Five locations are planned for the region over the next seven years.
"Pie Five offers a unique concept featuring high-quality ingredients and a superior customer service model that will be well-received in the Pakistani market," notes Ali Shahid Butt.
Pie Five says it also actively pursuing other international deals.
Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE +0.7%) owns the Pie Five business.
