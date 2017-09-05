Same-store sales growth for Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores (CASY -0.7% ) falls just short of analyst estimates with its FQ1 report.

Same-store grocery /merchant sales were up 3.1% with an average margin of 31.9% vs. 31.6% a year ago.

Same-store sales prepared food/fountain sales increased rose 3.7% with an average margin of 62.5% vs. 62.8% a year ago.

Same-store gallons sold were up 1.7% with an average margin of $0.193 per gallon vs. $0.195 a year ago.

"Expansion activity for new store construction continues to increase as there are now 179 sites either under construction or under agreement," says CEO Terry Handley.