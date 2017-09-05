Motiva refinery begins restart; Exxon says Baytown refinery making progress

Saudi Aramco's Motiva Enterprises says it is in the initial phase of restarting its 603K bbl/day Port Arthur, Tex., refinery, the largest crude oil refinery in the U.S., after it was shut by Hurricane Harvey last week.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it continues to work to reopen its 560K bbl/day Baytown, Tex., refinery and has made “significant progress” in restarting its chemical facilities.

XOM says its Houston-area fuel terminals are open and supplying gasoline, offshore Gulf of Mexico operations are starting to return to normal operations., and its 362K bbl/day Beaumont refinery is still offline due to flooding.