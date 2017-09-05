Dave & Buster's Entertainment slips after earnings

Comparable sales increased 1.6% for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in FQ2 to miss the consensus mark for a 2.6% gain.

EBITDA margin fell 70 bps to 22.8% of sales during the quarter.

"We have opened eight stores and have an additional nine stores under construction. We now expect to open fourteen new stores this year, representing 15% unit growth, an increase over our previous guidance of twelve new stores," says CFO Brian Jenkins.

Looking ahead, Dave & Busters expects FY18 revs of $1.16B to $1.17B vs $1.17B consensus.

