Independence Realty in deal for nine-property portfolio

The portfolio contains 2,353 units and expands the company's interests into a number of core existing markets as well as entry into two new markets. The acquisition will boost IRT's holdings by 18%.

The purchase price is $228.1M.

The deal is expected to close in two stages - five of the nine on or before Sept. 30, and the rest shortly after the debt assumption process is complete sometime in Q4.

Helping to fund, IRT is selling 12.5M common shares, with underwriter greenshoe for another 1.875M shares.