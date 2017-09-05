Avadel Pharma secures exclusive rights to nocturia candidate Noctiva in U.S. and Canada

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) inks an agreement with privately held Serenity Pharmaceuticals securing exclusive development and commercialization rights to Noctiva, a low-dose formulation of desmopressin delivered intranasally, for the treatment of nocturnal polyuria (excessive urination at night) in the U.S. and Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement, Avadel will pay Serenity $50M upfront, $20M at full-scale commercial launch or June 30, 2018, performance-based milestones and tiered royalties.

The FDA approved Noctiva in March.

Avadel will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6 at 8:30 am ET to discuss the transaction.

