Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares up 4.3% after Q3 beats

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares are up 4.3% aftermarket following Q3 EPS and revenue beats. The company did miss Q4 consensus estimates with a forecasted EPS range from $0.26 to $0.30, 11 cents lower than consensus on the higher end. FY17 EPS guidance was adjusted down to $1.36 to $1.40, four cents under consensus at the high end. The guidance changes reflected the spin-merger of the Software business, which completed this quarter.

Segment revenue: Enterprise Group, $6.8B (+3% Y/Y); Software, $718M (-3%); Financial Services, $897M (+10%).

Segment operating margin: Enterprise Group, 9.3%; Software, 24.9%; Financial Services, 7.8%.

Key financials: Non-GAAP operating margin, 8.4% (-150 bps); net cash from operating activities, $891M; cash and equivalents, $7.8B.

