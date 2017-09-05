MEI Pharma nabs rights to oncology candidate voruciclib

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) inks an agreement with Presage Biosciences securing exclusive global rights to voruciclib, an orally available cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor.

Under the terms of the agreement, Presage will receive near-term payments of $2.9M, up to $181M in milestones and mid-single-digit tiered royalties on net sales.

CEO Daniel Gold, Ph.D., says, "We are very excited by this opportunity to add voruciclib to our growing pipeline of clinical-stage oncology drug candidates. Voruciclib is a selective CDK inhibitor, a class of drugs that has recently demonstrated significant clinical and commercial value, and is differentiated by its potent inhibition of CDK9. This is an attractive asset that comes with an established clinical safety profile, along with compelling preclinical data showing suppression of MCL1, a known mechanism of resistance to BCL2 inhibitors, and synergy with the FDA-approved BCL2 inhibitor venetoclax [AbbVie's VENCLEXTA]. We believe this provides a clear and efficient clinical development path forward in combination with venetoclax. We appreciate that Presage put their trust in us to execute this plan and we are eager to get started."