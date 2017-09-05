Stocks stumble, benchmark Treasury yield drops to YTD low

Stocks turned sharply lower, with the Dow declining more than 200 points, as investor sentiment was dampened by a cloud of concerns related to North Korea, Hurricane Irma and domestic politics.

“There is no solid game plan as to what we can do with North Korea," Larry Adam, Deutsche Bank Wealth Management’s chief investment officer, said regarding the country's nuclear test over the weekend. “People are getting nervous."

“People are getting a little more nervous on the margin - not just the geopolitical stuff - over whether tax reforms and pro-business policies will get done,” according to Ian Winer, head of the equities division at Wedbush Securities.

Insurance, reinsurance and cruise line stocks sold off as their businesses are expected to be hurt in the short term by the oncoming hurricane; conversely, home improvement retailers including Home Depot and Lowe's gained.

The downbeat scene sparked a Treasury market rally that saw the 10-year note jump nearly a point and its yield drop 9 bps to a YTD low 2.07%; also, Fed Governor Brainard said central banks should be cautious about raising rates amid low inflation.

Weakness in bank stocks, which were slammed by concerns about net interest margin pressures related to the flattening yield curve, plus the selloff in insurers, weighed heavily on the financial sector (-2.2%), which was the day's worst performer.

Bucking the trend were defensive-oriented utilities (+0.3%) and the energy sector (+0.6%), which followed crude prices higher based on an outlook of improved demand for oil as refineries in Texas come back online; U.S. crude climbed 2.9% to $48.66/bbl.