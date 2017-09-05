Benzene detected in Houston area where Valero had hurricane-related leak

The city of Houston and the Environmental Defense Fund say extra air monitors they dispatched to the city's Manchester region have detected the presence of benzene, after a neighborhood refinery owned by a Valero Energy (VLO, VLP) subsidiary reported a hurricane-related leak on Aug. 27.

The EPA says it will deploy an air monitor to the area to help the investigation, as officials seek to pinpoint the precise source of the benzene plume.

VLO had said at the time that heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey sank the floating roof of a crude oil tank, leading to an oil leak, but that its own air-quality monitoring found "no detectable levels of emissions in the community.”