North Carolina threatens legal action against Chemours

North Carolina officials order Chemours (NYSE:CC) to stop releasing all fluorinated compounds into the Cape Fear River and comply with the state’s other demands or face legal action and suspension of its permit for discharging wastewater into the river.

A letter from the state's Department of Environmental Quality and a civil court summons filed by the state attorney general's office tell the company to stop its discharge into the river and disclose everything in its waste stream.

The agency says Chemours failed to adequately disclose releases of GenX, a compound used to make Teflon.