Crown Castle designates two operations chiefs

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) has shuffled operations leadership, splitting responsibilities between two chief operating officers as it prepares to integrate a $7.1B acquisition of Lightower.

The company's senior VP and COO, James Young, will take over leadership of fiber activities as its COO, Fiber. Robert Ackerman, who has been an area president of the company's operating subsidiaries, will be COO, Towers and Small Cells.

The two are Crown Castle veterans, with Young having joined in 2005 (and serving as COO since 2009), and Ackerman having joined in 1998.

“Jim’s strengths as an operator and leader will be invaluable as we integrate our pending Lightower acquisition and grow our fiber solutions activities to deliver value for our customers and stockholders," says CEO Jay Brown. "Bob brings a wealth of experience and has consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver results, which will enable us to continue to execute for our tower and small cell customers."