Griffon to buy ClosetMaid from Emerson, explore options for Clopay Plastic

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) +4.1% AH after saying it plans to explore strategic alternatives for its Clopay Plastic Products segment and agreeing to acquire Emerson's (NYSE:EMR) ClosetMaid business for $260M.

Griffon says it has received inquiries from "qualified parties" to buy Clopay Plastic Products, its maker of specialty plastic films for hygienic, health care and industrial products industries.

GFF expects the deal for ClosetMaid will be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings; it sees ClosetMaid contributing $300M-$315M in revenue and $0.08-$0.10 in EPS in the first full year of operations.