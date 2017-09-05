Episode IX of 'Star Wars' loses director

Lucasfilm and parent Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have parted ways with Colin Trevorrow, the director of next year's Star Wars: Episode IX (the third of a new trilogy of films in the long-running space saga).

The film's run into issues over its script, The Hollywood Reporter says, and Disney says it's a mutual exit.

"Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX," the company says in a statement. "Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

The high gear of a new era of Star Wars production has led to some high-stakes friction and shuffles on the films. With production nearly complete, the company fired Phil Lord and Chris Miller this summer from a stand-alone film based on Han Solo, to replace them with Ron Howard.