MGM +1.6% as it executes accretive National Harbor transaction, buyback

MGM Resorts International (MGM -0.2% ) and MGM Growth Properties (MGP +0.1% ) have executed "another accretive transaction," around the MGM National Harbor casino resort in Maryland.

Shares of MGM are up 1.6% after hours; MGP is down 0.2% .

A subsidiary of MGP will buy the long-term leasehold interest and real property improvements around National Harbor; MGM Resorts will lease and operate the property.

MGP is paying $1.1875B ($462.5M in cash, assuming $425M of National Harbor debt, and issuance of $300M worth of operating partnership units).

The rent payment to MGP will rise by $95M along the way. The sale is expected to close in Q4.

Also in MGM liquidity, MGM Resorts has announced a new $1B buyback program alongside the MGP transaction.