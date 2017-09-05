GE likely to report "kitchen sink" Q3 - and that's not good - analyst says

Expect a kitchen-sink quarter when General Electric (NYSE:GE) releases its financial results on Oct. 20, with accelerated restructuring actions and potentially asset impairment charges on non-core assets, Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Coe warns.

"Will 3Q earnings be a non event? In short, no... Operationally, we expect another leg down in Power and maintain our view that GE will likely see down Power EBIT in both 2017 [and] '18," Stanley says. "We also see some downside risk to the core CFOA target of $12B at the low end, which we believe could be a significant sentiment driver for the stock," as well as an update on the long term care insurance liability review.

The dividend "is not even a debate" at the GE board, Coe writes, but "with that said, questions and concerns will remain around the uncomfortably high payout ratio on both earnings (75%-80%) and free cash flow (~100%). Investors do not want the dividend to be funded, even in part, from asset disposals and so a credible path towards free cash flow in the range of $1.50 ex-pension funding is key to assuaging fears."

"Bottom line, we believe that consensus estimates will move below the low end of [the] $1.60-$1.70 range," the firm concludes.