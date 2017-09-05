Goldman: D.C. follies, not North Korea, is why investors are buying gold

Comex gold rose 1.1% today to a YTD high $1,344/50/oz. following North Korea's sixth and significantly larger hydrogen bomb test than seen previously.

But Goldman Sachs analysts argue that the real driver behind gold’s rally is far more pedestrian: the lack of a tax code rewrite or other pro-growth promises, which has become further challenged by funding Hurricane Harvey relief and avoiding a potential government shutdown.

Goldman says this means high-flying gold is exposed to a price flip if progress is made, which prompts it to reaffirm its year-end prediction for $1,250/oz., barring much bigger escalation out of the Korean Peninsula.

