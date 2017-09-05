Box office hits quarter-century low

Hollywood finished off its weakest summer at the box office in 25 years, after marking a modern-worst year-over-year decline -- and that's before accounting for inflation.

Revenues overall fell 14.6% to $3.83B, the first time since 2006 that it didn't hit $4B, and the visitor count of 430M is by far the worst showing in a quarter-century.

Labor Day weekend grosses were the holiday's worst in 17 years, with no major releases stepping up to the plate. The Hitman's Bodyguard (LGF.A +0.4% , LGF.B +0.9% ) held the No. 1 spot for the third week in a row, with $13.3M over the four days, while Annabelle: Creation (TWX -0.4% ) held on to No. 2 with $9.2M in that span.

Holdovers Wind River and Leap! kept the next two spots, with Wind River leapfrogging to No. 3 with $7.85M and Leap! with $6.3M.

A 901-theater 40th anniversary showing of Close Encounters of the Third Kind (SNE -1% ) drew a respectable $2.2M, good enough for 14th over the long weekend.

Grim executives now look ahead to the weekend's 4,000-theater-plus wide release of Stephen King's It (NYSE:TWX) to jump-start the remainder of the year.