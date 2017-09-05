Microchip Tech updates on quarter, reaffirms guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) has reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal Q2 in a new update from last month's earnings release.

The update comes ahead of the company's presentation at the Citi 2017 Global Technology Conference, at 11 a.m. ET tomorrow.

The company expects net sales of about $1.001B (in line with expectations) and EPS of $1.33-$1.37 (vs. consensus for $1.35).

“The September 2017 quarter is comfortably tracking towards our guidance provided on August 3, 2017," says CEO Steve Sanghi. "We are continuing to execute on the various initiatives that we expect to lead us to achieve our growth and long-term operating model goals."