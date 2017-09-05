Enterprise Products takes steps to restore service; no significant damage

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -1.1% ) says it is in the process of restoring operations at all major midstream assets affected by Hurricane Harvey.

EPD says its Mont Belvieu, Tex., complex has resumed commercial service, and while natural gas liquids storage remains operational and brine containment has stabilized, it continues to carefully monitor events.

At the Houston Ship Channel, EPD says it has restarted commercial service at its two marine terminals, where loadings of ethane, liquefied petroleum gas and polymer-grade propylene ships have resumed.

Seaway’s marine terminals in Texas City and Freeport have resumed service, while the Beaumont marine terminals are operational but are not yet receiving ships since the port remains closed to traffic.

In south Texas, EPD’s eight natural gas processing plants and two NGL fractionators have resumed full operations.

EPD's Seaway pipelines from Cushing, Okla., to the Gulf Coast have remained in operation and all receipt points are in service, and the TE Products pipeline from Beaumont to Midwest delivery points is operating at full rates, but the refined products terminal in Port Arthur is down due to high water.