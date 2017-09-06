Nissan set to turn over new Leaf, aims to double sales with new features

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) unveils its new Leaf electric car, with improved range, autonomous driving technology and a $29K sticker price that undercuts rivals in an attempt to jump-start slowing sales.

The 2018 Leaf will travel 150 miles on a single charge, the company says, up from 107 miles in the previous version, but Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) base Model 3 can go 220 miles on a single charge and the Chevy Bolt (NYSE:GM) has a range of 238 miles - although those cars carry a considerably higher price tag.

Nissan is aiming to more than double annual deliveries after selling 49K Leafs in 2016, ~2K units fewer than Tesla’s Model S; the new Leaf, whose Japanese sales start October 2 followed by Europe and the U.S. in January, has a window to build momentum before Tesla ramps up Model 3 production and other EV models hit the roads over the next few years.