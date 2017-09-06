Trump's move to end "Dreamers" program sparks corporate condemnation

President Trump yesterday revoked the so-called "Dreamer" program that shields young unauthorized immigrants from deportation, giving Congress six months to draft a legal path for amnesty.

As early as March 2018, some of the 800K young adults brought to the U.S. illegally as children who qualify for the DACA program - Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - would become eligible for deportation without a congressional fix.

In reaction, a wide range of business leaders - including J.P. Morgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) Jamie Dimon, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook, Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sundar Pichai and Cummins's (NYSE:CMI) Tom Linebarger - urged Congress to act, and said Trump's decision to end the program moves the labor force in the wrong direction for achieving growth.