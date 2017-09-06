Facebook inflates its ad reach by millions, analyst asserts

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) inflates the number of people who can see the ads on its platform, alleges Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser, who maintains a Sell rating on the stock with a year-end $140 price target.

Facebook's Ads Manager claims a potential reach of 41M 18-24-year-olds and 60M 25-34-year-olds in the U.S., but 2016 U.S. census data shows just 31M people aged 18-24 and 45M in the 25-34 age group, Wieser says.

"While Facebook's measurement issues won't necessarily deter advertisers from spending money with Facebook, they will help traditional TV sellers justify existing budget shares and could restrain Facebook's growth in video ad sales on the margins," according to Wieser.

In response, Facebook says its reach estimates "are designed to estimate how many people in a given area are eligible to see an ad a business might run. They are not designed to match population or census estimates."