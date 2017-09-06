United Tech-Rockwell deal could face bumpy regulatory road to approval

The proposed $30B tie-up of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), already criticized by customers and slammed by investors, could face a bumpy regulatory road to approval, especially in the European Union.

UTX and COL, who both supply airplane makers, say the overlap in their product lines is relatively small, but opponents of the deal could argue the combination would result in unfair market power since the companies are able to exercise leverage based on their sale of a wide range of specialized products to certain customers.

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) initial reaction was "skeptical" that the deal would benefit customers, and threatened to cancel some contracts with the two suppliers if the combination undermines competition in the aerospace supply chain.

Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) will have a say on the merger’s fate because they both have “disproportionate influence” on deals throughout their supply chains, says William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann, noting the planemakers hold contractual clauses that give them broad authority over parts production, essentially making each customer “a gatekeeper for potential structural changes in the supplier base.”