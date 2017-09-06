EU’s top court backs Intel’s appeal of 2009 antitrust fine

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) decade-long challenge of a €1.06B ($1.3B) European Union antitrust fine is referred back to a lower court, which must re-examine the case.

In a potentially encouraging sign for the company, the lower court is told to focus on Intel’s arguments that its rebates to customers were not anti-competitive.

The ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU may force the European Commission to re-examine its tough line and economic approach in other antitrust cases such as against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

The ruling also could embolden companies challenging the commission in court over antitrust decisions.