Traders eye potential Florida strike for powerful Hurricane Irma

Traders are bracing for another hurricane to hit the U.S., as Hurricane Irma has strengthened into one of the most powerful storms ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean.

Shares of insurers already coping with damage from Hurricane Harvey and reinsurers providing insurance companies with backup protection against major disasters ended yesterday's trading with sharp losses; reinsurer Everest Re (NYSE:RE) fell nearly 7%, making it the biggest loser on the S&P 500, and XL group (NYSE:XL) slumped 5.8%.

November orange juice futures soared 6.2% to $1.45 per pound, the highest for a most actively traded contract since May 2016.

Cruise ship companies that operate in the Caribbean, including Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL), also fell sharply.

Airlines including American (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL), Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) are canceling flights and offering waivers to passengers.