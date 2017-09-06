North Korean bluster, new U.S. hurricane keep global investors on edge

Global markets trade lower in the early going, tracking Wall Street's s slide amid continuing tensions over North Korea and a new hurricane s threatening to menace the U.S. coastline.

European stocks followed Asia lower, and most commodities also are lower.

In Europe, investors also s look ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting on Thursday, although little news is expected.

Elsewhere, new data shows Australia's economy grew less than expected in the second quarter, and gold rises toward one-year highs.