Boeing raises forecast for China's demand of new airplanes

Boeing (NYSE:BA) predicts Chinese airlines will buy more than 7,000 planes worth nearly $1.1T over the next 20 years, as they increase their fleets to meet growing demand for domestic and international travel.

BA's latest estimate of 7,240 aircraft purchases for the period to 2036 is 6.3% higher than the company’s previous outlook of 6,810 planes last year.

“China’s fleet size is expected to grow at a pace well above the world average, and almost 20% of global new airplane demand will be from airlines based in China,” says Randy Tinseth, the company's VP of Commercial Airplanes.

Worldwide, BA projects the need for ~41K new commercial airplanes over the next 20 years valued at $6.1T.