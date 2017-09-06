SkyWest inks deal for new aircraft

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) announces that it entered into agreements to acquire and fly 15 new aircraft with Delta Air Lines and 10 new aircraft with Alaska Airlines.

The company says expected delivery dates of the 25 aircraft run from March 2018 through the end of 2018.

SkyWest expects to invest approximately $90M in cash to acquire the new aircraft, and to finance the balance of the purchase price with 12-year fixed rate debt.

Aircraft details: "15 Embraer E175 SC aircraft will fly under an agreement with Delta in a 70-seat configuration. The E175 SC aircraft has an E175 airframe and can be retrofitted to 76 seats in the future. The agreement with Alaska includes 10 Embraer E175s, which will be configured with 76 seats, similar to aircraft SkyWest has previously placed into service with Alaska."

