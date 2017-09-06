G-III Apparel further raises FY2018 guidance

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) reports net sales rose 21.6% in Q2 as it includes net sales of DKNY and Donna Karan products.

Gross margin rate improved 250 bps to 37.7%.

SG&A expense rate increased 180 bps to 36.4%.

Inventory +15% to $655.27M.

Q3 Guidance: Net sales: ~$1.03B; Net income: $69M to $73M; Diluted EPS: $1.36 to $1.46; Adjusted net income: $73M to $78M; Adjusted EPS: $1.45 to $1.55.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: ~$2.8B; D&A: $40M; Interest and financing charges, net: $44.4M; Income tax expense: $32M to $36M; Net income: $56M to $60M; Diluted EPS: $1.11 to $1.21; Adjusted net income: ~$64M to $69M; Adjusted EPS: $1.28 to $1.38; Adjusted EBITDA: $180M to $188M.