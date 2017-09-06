Sasol’s $11B chemical project resumes after Harvey shutdown

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) says workers have begun returning to its $11B Lake Charles Chemicals Project in Louisiana after the site was shut for more than a week because of Hurricane Harvey.

Construction workers came back “albeit at lower-than-usual turnout levels” after the site could not be accessed safely for seven work days.

SSL says it is working with a venture of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to "assess further workforce and material supply impacts” to the Lake Charles project as a result of Harvey.