Verastem's duvelisib successful in late-stage blood cancer study; shares ahead 30% premarket

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) is up 30% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, DUO, assessing duvelisib compared to ofatumumab (Novartis' ARZERRA) in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

The study met its primary endpoint of a statistically valid improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). Median PFS in the duvelisib cohort was 13.3 months versus 9.9 months for ofatumumab (p<0.0001). The hazard ratio was 0.52, meaning the duvelisib group experienced 48% less risk of cancer progression or death. Median PFS in a subgroup of patients with 17p deletion was 12.7 months compared to 9.0 months for ofatumumab (p=0.0011).

The company plans to file its U.S. marketing application in H1 2018.

Duvelisib is a dual inhibitor of two enzymes called phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma. Both are associated with the growth and survival of malignant B cells and T cells.

The company will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.

