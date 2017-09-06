Newell Brands lowers profit guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) lowers profit guidance to take into account the anticipated effects of Hurricane Harvey on its U.S. manufactured resin businesses.

The company says that nearly all of its resin suppliers with facilities in Texas and Louisiana have declared force majeure, with many facilities shut down for more than a week and some still not operating.

Due to the supplier issues, the company revises its EPS guidance to $2.95 to $3.05 from $3.00 to $3.20. The outlook for 2017 sales remains the same.

NWL -6.61% premarket to $45.50.

Source: Press Release