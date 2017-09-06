Novo Nordisk settles U.S. Victoza suit for $58.7M; shares up 1% premarket

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to the latter's investigation into the company's marketing of type 2 diabetes med Victoza (liraglutide).

The company agreed to pay $58.7M to settle eight lawsuits accusing it of downplaying warnings for the drug and misleading doctors by disguising salespeople as medical educators and paying physicians to prescribe its medications.

North America operations chief Doug Langa says, "While we do not agree with the U.S. government’s legal conclusions and deny any wrongdoing, we’re pleased to have negotiated a resolution that allows the company to return its full attention to developing medicines that help improve the lives of patients."

The settlement consists of $12.15M for alleged violations of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act from 2010 - 2012 and $46.5M to settle whistleblower lawsuits.

